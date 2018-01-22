LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Leonia, New Jersey is cutting down on out-of-town drivers using side streets to access the George Washington Bridge.

Starting Monday, approximately 60 side streets will be restricted to only Leonia residents during rush hour after Waze and other traffic apps had been directing drivers through the town to avoid traffic on the way to the George Washington Bridge.

“If a driver pulls up the Waze app, they will not be recommended to turn on any of our side streets because they will show up as restricted access streets,” said Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler.

The move comes after years of residents in the one-square-mile town dealing with traffic jams, delays and sometimes trouble getting out of their own driveways.

“It’s become super congested where you don’t want go too far just because it could take you 20 minutes to go somewhere a few miles,” said resident Daniel Petrocelli.

Non-residents are restricted to the three major roads Leonia does not own from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week unless they work or have business in the neighborhood. Violators will be slapped with a $200 fine.

“I think people are still gonna do it,” said Leonia resident Sue Kim.

Zeigler said so far, 4,000 yellow tags identifying residents who may use the streets have been given out.

“There’s no doubt it’s gonna take some education and some time,” said the mayor.

The ordinance banning the use of Leonia as a shortcut was approved by Leonia’s city council last month.

To check current traffic conditions, click here.