Filed Under:NJ Transit, Peter Haskell, Phil Murphy

SUMMIT, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is ordering an audit of the state’s beleaguered transit agency.

Murphy signed the executive order calling for an audit of NJ TRANSIT alongside Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Monday at a rail station in Summit.

The review will be from top to bottom. Murphy wants an assessment of safety, hiring, culture and finance, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“We cannot continue with a system that is increased fares 36 percent over the past eight years, even as customer experience eroded,” Murphy said.

The order comes after Murphy called the agency a “national disgrace” before becoming governor on Tuesday, succeeding Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

It also comes after an Associated Press report found NJ TRANSIT had more accidents and paid more in fines for safety violations than any other commuter railroad in the country over the previous five years.

The report came after a September 2016 train crash in Hoboken that killed a woman and injured more than 100 people.

Monday’s order is the fourth Murphy signed since taking office.

