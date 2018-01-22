NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All along it has been believed that if Jeremy Bates wants to be the Jets’ offensive coordinator, he will get the job.

It appears now that he wants the job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets are expected to promote Bates from quarterbacks coach to fill the void left by John Morton, who was fired last week.

Jets expected to promote their QB coach Jeremy Bates to offensive coordinator, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018

Todd Haley, who was recently let go by the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also reportedly on the Jets’ radar to fill the top assistant role.

Assuming he is indeed promoted, Bates will become the Jets’ third offensive coordinator in four years under head coach Todd Bowles, and the sixth in the last eight seasons overall. Morton lasted just the 2017 season before he was axed, reportedly due to philosophical differences with Bowles, other members of the coaching staff and players.

Fast becoming known as a quarterback whisperer of sorts, Bates received a lot of the credit for journeyman Josh McCown having the best season of his 15-year career. McCown, who had suited up for nine different teams before joining the Jets as a free agent last offseason, completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions before a broken hand ended his season in Week 14.

It will be interesting to see what type of offense Bates installs. Bowles reportedly clashed with Morton because the Jets became too pass-heavy as the season progressed.

New York, which is coming off consecutive 5-11 seasons, is expected to make finding a No. 1 quarterback its primary objective this offseason. Expected to be around $100 million under the salary cap after they cut ties with a few players, the Jets may pursue Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, who could become a free agent, or could select from what is considered a very strong draft for quarterbacks.

Bates, 41, has worked for several NFL teams, including serving as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2010.