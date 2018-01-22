1010 WINS– When you’re a panda at the Toronto Zoo, playtime is all the time.

Although Zookeepers built these cuddly bears their very own snowman to play with in the winter weather, the sneaky fluff-balls just couldn’t help but knock it down.

While their new friend might not have had too much fun… it’s clear the pandas enjoyed themselves!

How many giant pandas does it take to take down a snowman? PS. There are only 65 days left to visit our #TOPandaCubs 🐼 ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/W3Wh9UoSUh — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 12, 2018

Next time there’s a snow day, we know where we’re going!

Keep a close eye on the zoo’s “PandaCam” for more adorable playtime fun!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana