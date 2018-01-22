1010 WINS-Often when words fail, music speaks.
British Police Officer Craig Bull has shown his community exactly what it means to go above and beyond the call of duty. When Officer Bull was revisiting a 93-year-old widower whose house was robbed to check on him, he noticed a piano with Chopin sheet music.
So, Officer Bull offered to play for the elderly man, because Chopin was his grandmother’s favorite as well and the incredible moment made both of their days.
A video posted on the Mansfield PD Facebook page Officer Bull says “it truly made me feel good about myself and the job I do. He felt wanted and reassured. He was really pleased that we had checked in on him to see that he was ok.”
“It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it. Job satisfaction.”
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana