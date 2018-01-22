NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Petr Mrazek had 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout and third of the season as the Detroit Red Wings beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Monday night.

Tyler Bertuzzi, David Booth and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the second time in six games.

Cory Schneider, sidelined two of the last three games with an illness, made 27 saves for the Devils, who have two wins in their last 10 games (2-5-3).

Mrazek is clearly giving coach Jeff Blashill something to think about. He made 27 saves in shutting out Chicago on Jan. 14, and he now has three shutouts in 14 games with a 5-5-1 record.

Jimmy Howard, who has carried the load for the Red Wings’ in goal, has played the last two games, giving up seven goals.

Mrazek was spectacular in this one, particularly on the Devils’ five power plays. His best save of the night came early in the third period when he stoned Brian Boyle on a setup right in front of the crease. The 25-year-old Czech also stopped Kyle Palmieri, Drew Stafford and Sami Vatanen on a second-period power play and he stopped Pavel Zacha on two more extra-man chances later in the period.

The goaltender also had some lucky. Devils defenseman Andy Greene hit a goalpost on a rebound early in the second period with the net wide open and Detroit ahead 1-0.

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings the lead 6:36 into the game, scoring on a rebound of Larkin’s shot for his second career goal.

Booth got his fourth of the season late in the second on a slap shot that deflected off Vatanen’s stick.

Larkin added the insurance in the third period with a shot from the left circle that went in and out of the net so fast that the officials missed it. It was confirmed on a videotape review.

Coincidently, a shot late in the period by Gustav Nyquist of the Red Wings was ruled a goal on the ice and then overturned by a video review.

NOTES: Detroit D Joe Hicketts made his NHL debut with Trevor Daley out with a lower-body injury. … Devils F Jimmy Hayes was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 13 (13 games). … Red Wings F Justin Abdelkader missed his fifth straight with a lower body injury. … New Jersey recalled D Mirco Mueller from a conditioning loan to Binghamton but he remains on IR with a collarbone injury.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday

Devils: at Boston Tuesday

