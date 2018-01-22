ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers have shelled out more than $10 million in taxpayer money to settle 88 cases of sexual harassment within state government.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, sexual harassment settlements cost taxpayers more than $10 million over the past nine years. The number was uncovered by Newsday.
“It is mind-boggling,” said state Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers).
The problems do not go away because the Legislature likes to protect its own, critics said.
Susan Lerner heads the good government group Common Cause.
“This is a persistent problem that we see not only with sexual harassment or discrimination claims, but with ethical complaints and other misconduct,” Lerner said.
With the public spotlight on harassment and discrimination, there is hope that things might finally change.