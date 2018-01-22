CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Greenburgh, Sean Adams

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Complaints about the U.S. Postal Service are piling up in parts of Westchester County.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said every day he receives calls and emails from residents who are not receiving mail or getting someone else’s mail. They’re missing bills, checks and medications, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

“We just cannot rely on the post office,” Feiner said. “It’s hit and miss whether you’re going to get mail delivery and it’s not only Greenburgh, it’s Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Pleasantville. Throughout the county, people have been complaining about similar problems.”

Feiner said he’s experienced it firsthand.

“Almost every week I get mail that should’ve gone to somebody else,” Feiner said. “The mail service is horrendous.”

He suspects mix-ups occur when temporary employees fill-in.

“They’re just not as reliable,” he said, adding that residents praise their regular letter carrier.

Sen. Charles Schumer has become involved and is demanding an explanation. He has called on the USPS to hold a public community meeting with residents “to discuss the ways the agency is working to further enhance delivery service and to give residents the opportunity to voice their concerns and rectify them with all due speed.”

The postal service has blamed staffing issues for similar problems in the past. They did not comment on the recent complaints.

