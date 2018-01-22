CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Every year, Pantone releases its selection for the color of the year. Inventive and imaginative, ultra violet was chosen for 2018. According to the company, the color lights the way for what is yet to come. New Yorkers can add a little ultra violet to their everyday lives with these items.

Yogibo
www.yogibo.com

Yogibo reimagines home furniture with its cozy bean bags. From couches to pillows and even beds, Yogibo proves that the traditional bean bag is a thing of the past. New Yorkers can add ultra violet to their home decor with any of Yogibo’s comfy items. Unlike other the typical bean bags, these products are filled with the company’s signature Fibeads, a special combination of microbeads and polyester fibers, which is the ideal versatile piece of furniture conforming to any body shape with zero pressure points. Among their various products, one of their best sellers is the Yogibo Max. Besides being a chair for gaming, the Yogibo Max can transform into a recliner for reading, a sofa or even a bed.

Le Creuset
www.surlatable.com

Home chefs can add a little color to their kitchens with Le Creuset’s newest color, Provence. Inspired by the lavender fields of southern France, the color is available at Sur La Table and is a subtle shade of violet perfect for this year’s cooking. Le Creuset is known for its renowned Dutch ovens, which are ideal for slow cooking, soups, stews and baking. Besides their Dutch ovens, customers can also snag skillets, platters, grills and a flower-shaped cocotte.

Zola Bakes
www.zolabakes.com

New Yorkers might have seen the vibrantly colored rainbow cookies from Zola Bakes on their Instagram feeds, but now they can satisfy their sweet tooth with an order of their own. The traditional bite-sized treats get a makeover with customizable colors and different options for fillings. The moist almond cakes can be layered with apricot jam, raspberry jam or Nutella as a filling. The cookies then receive a dark or white chocolate drip and topped with either edible gold glitter, edible silver glitter or seasonal mixes.

Swiffer WetJet
www.walmart.com

Like cleaning the apartment in style? New Yorkers can use the ultra violet-colored Swiffer WetJet Floor Spray Mop to make their hardwood floors spotless. The starter kit, currently available at WalMart, comes with a spray mop, three extra power pad refills, two original mopping pad refills, a large bottle of cleaning solution and batteries. Whether you have laminated, hardwood or tile floors, the dual-nozzle sprayer makes cleaning easier with its powerful solution loosening dirt off the floor. Like its other cleaning products, the Swiffer WetJet pads absorb and trap dirt, so it doesn’t move around the floor.

Baked in Color
www.bakedincolor.com

Chocolate chip cookies get a colorful transformation with Baked in Color. Specializing in matching colors for special events, the trendy sweet treat can be ordered in various colors, including violet. Available in an array of packages, New Yorkers can try the tin jar or bags of cookies. For those special occasions, Baked in Color makes a jumbo colorful cookie cake, an ideal way to celebrate the color of the year.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch