NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Guillermo del Toro‘s lavish monster romance “The Shape of Water” will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could make history.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis will join John Bailey, president of the film academy, are announcing the nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards.

While this year’s Oscar race has been unusually wide-open, “The Shape of Water” has a chance to tie “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” with a record 14 nominations.

“Lady Bird” filmmaker Greta Gerwig is expected to be just the fifth woman nominated in the category.

“Mudbound” cinematographer Rachel Morrison could also become the first woman ever nominated for best cinematography.

There will be new rules at the Oscar after last year’s big Best Picture mistake.

The auditing firm Price Waterhouse Coopers said it’s changing the way it handles the envelopes.

Last year, a PWC partner handed the presenters the wrong envelope which led to “La La Land” being named Best Picture instead of the actual winner, “Moonlight.”

PWC said this year the presenter and a stage manager must confirm they’ve been given the correct envelope.

Also, the partners will attend show rehearsals and practice what to do if something goes wrong.

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

