ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBSNewYork/AP) — A tsunami warning has been issued for the coastal areas of Washington State, Canada’s British Columbia and Alaska as well as a tsunami watch for coastal California and Mexico after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit off Alaska’s Kodiak Island.
The earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 8.2, was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning.
Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”
Waves as high as 30 feet have been recorded just north of the epicenter. Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.
People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away in Anchorage.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)