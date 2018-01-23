BRISTOL, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Alex Rodriguez is on the verge of joining ESPN, but he won’t be leaving Fox Sports.
According to Sporting News, ESPN is expected to announce, possibly as early as Tuesday, that A-Rod will join “Sunday Night Baseball” during the regular season. However, he will continue to serve as an analyst in the postseason when Fox Sports and TBS broadcast games.
While ESPN and Fox Sports are competitors, Disney’s agreement to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets has opened the door for talent sharing.
On “Sunday Night Baseball,” Rodriguez, who has been widely praised for his TV work since being forced out of baseball in 2016, will work alongside Jessica Mendoza and Buster Olney. ESPN is also finalizing a deal to hire Matt Vasgersian as the play-by-play announcer, Sporting News reported.
Oddly enough, A-Rod would replace Aaron Boone, now the Yankees’ manager, on “Sunday Night Baseball.” Rodriguez also replaced Boone as the Yankees’ third baseman following the 2004 season.