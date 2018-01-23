CBS 2Photo Credit: Thinkstock Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on […]
Filed Under:Bob Dwyer, Boomer & Gio, New York Giants, Pat Shurmur

Boomer & Gio had plenty to talk about Tuesday morning, as the Giants made it official by announcing that Pat Shurmur will be their head coach for the foreseeable future.

Shurmur last served as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, so Gregg is pretty familiar with him and suggested that Giants fans might want to practice patience, because he is not exactly Mr. Excitement, if you will.  Now the question becomes, what (if anything) Shurmur will do with Eli Manning.

As for Boomer, before becoming a top-notch NFL analyst, he won an NFL MVP, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a head coach in the league and knew that Shurmur was the Giants’ guy all along.  With that said, the Blonde Bomber doesn’t care much for the possibility that Jack Del Rio will be hired as the defensive coordinator, and he tells us why.

Give a listen. You’ll be glad ya did.

