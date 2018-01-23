NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and Mayor Bill de Blasio will meet Wednesday for the first time since Trump took office.
On Tuesday afternoon, City Hall announced that de Blasio will be among a group of mayors at the White House meeting on infrastructure.
That is a major issue in New York City and the Tri-State Area given the area’s transit problems and aging roads and bridges.
De Blasio also met with Trump just over a week after the 2016 election to talk with the then-president-elect about “the concerns and the needs of all New Yorkers,” saying that many “were fearful.”
De Blasio said he told Trump at the time that he was representing the people’s’ views on immigration, stop-and-frisk, and income inequality.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump dumped all over the mayor, calling him a “disaster” and saying he was doing a “horrible job.”