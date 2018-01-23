Best Motion Picture:

“Call Me By Your Name,”

“Darkest Hour,”

“Dunkirk,”

“Get Out,”

“Lady Bird,”

“Phantom Thread,”

“The Post,”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Best Director:

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo de Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Actor:

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”;

Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread”;

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”;

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”;

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Supporting Actor:

William Dafoe, “The Florida Project”;

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Leslie Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Screenplay by James Ivory, “Call Me by Your Name ”

Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist”

Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold, “Logan”

Written for the Screen by Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game ”

Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

Best Original Screenplay:

“The Big Sick” written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out” written by Jordan Peele,

“Lady Bird” written by Greta Gerwig,

“The Shape of Water” screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro,

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Written by Martin McDonagh

Best Animated Feature Film:

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Documentary Feature:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Foreign-Language Film:

Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman”;

Russia’s “Loveless”;

Lebanon’s “The Insult”;

Hungary’s “On Body and Soul”;

Sweden’s “The Square”

Best Song in a Motion Picture:

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound;

“Mystery of Love” from “Call Me By Your Name”;

“Remember Me” from “Coco”;

“Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall;

“This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Original Score:

“Dunkirk,” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread,” Jonny Greenwood;

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat;

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” John Williams;

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Carter Burwell

Best Cinematography:

Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2024”;

Bruno Delbonnel, “Darkest Hour”;

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Dunkirk”;

Rachel Morrison, “Mudbound”;

Dan Laustsen, “The Shape of Water.”

Best Costume Design:

Jacqueline Durran, “Beaty and the Beast”

Jacqueline Durran, “Darkest Hour”

Mark Bridges, “Phantom Thread”

Luis Sequeira, “The Shape Of Water”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick, “Darkest Hour”

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, “Victoria & Abdul”

Arjen Tuiten, “Wonder”

Best Film Editing:

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, “Baby Driver”

Lee Smith, “Dunkirk”

Tatiana S. Riegel, “I, Tonya”

Sidney Wolinsky, “The Shape of Water”

Jon Gregory, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Production Design:

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, “Beauty and the Beast”

Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola, “Blade Runner 2049”

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer, “Darkest Hour”

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis, “Dunkirk”

Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, “The Shape of Water”

Best Animated Short Film:

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Dekalb Elementary”

“The Eleven O’Clock”

“My Nephew Emmett”

“The Silent Child”

“Watu Wote/All of Us”

Best Sound Editing:

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, the Shape of Water

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing:

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary a. Rizzo, Dunkirk

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier, the Shape of Water

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Best Visual Effects:

John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover, Blade Runner 2049

Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus, Kong: Skull Island

Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould, Star Wars: the Last Jedi

Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist, War for the Planet of the Apes