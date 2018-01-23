CBS 2FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]
WCBS 880FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]
1010 WINSFILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]
WFANFILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]
WLNYFILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street in the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)FILE -- A truck drives through a flooded street on the Lower East Side on Oct. 30, 2012, a day after Superstorm Sandy hit. (Photo by Andrew […]
Filed Under:Andrew Fang, Chiu Fan Bowen Lo, Jericho High School, Regeneron Science And Math Competition, Regeneron Science Talent Search, Sophia Hall

JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two very smart Jericho High School students have made the finalist list for the Regeneron Science and Math Competition.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Tuesday, Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang and Chiu Fan Bowen Lo both spent many months working on their projects. Fang’s project involves a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, from which his late grandfather suffered.

“So my project investigated this drug called Artemisinin, and from experimentation on cells and other fruit flies, I found that this drug is very promising as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s.”

Lo worked on the development of a novel simulation model.

“When I first received the phone call, I was totally in shock, and it’s just amazing, amazing, amazing that I could be one of the top 40 finalists in the country,” he said.

Regeneron Science Talent Search is one of the country’s oldest high school science and math competitions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch