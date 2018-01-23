JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two very smart Jericho High School students have made the finalist list for the Regeneron Science and Math Competition.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported Tuesday, Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang and Chiu Fan Bowen Lo both spent many months working on their projects. Fang’s project involves a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, from which his late grandfather suffered.
“So my project investigated this drug called Artemisinin, and from experimentation on cells and other fruit flies, I found that this drug is very promising as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s.”
Lo worked on the development of a novel simulation model.
“When I first received the phone call, I was totally in shock, and it’s just amazing, amazing, amazing that I could be one of the top 40 finalists in the country,” he said.
Regeneron Science Talent Search is one of the country’s oldest high school science and math competitions.