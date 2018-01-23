CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Victim's Mother Says She Shouldn't See 'A Penny' In CBS2 Exclusive Interview
Filed Under:Angelika Graswald, Local TV, Marc Liverman, Poughkeepsie, Vincent Viafore

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Half-a-million dollars.

That’s how much insurance money a woman convicted of criminally negligent homicide could receive even though she was found to have caused her fiance’s death.

“There’s nothing worse than losing a child, and that is something you will never get over. You have to live with it every day,” the victim’s mother Mary Ann Viafore said exclusively to CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

Now, Viafore and the rest of her family were faced with more anguish in the death of her son Vincent.

The woman who was connected to the man’s death in a kayak on the Hudson River — fiancee Angelika Graswald — might get some $500,000 from his life insurance policy.

“She got enough money from my son. He supported her, he gave her money every payday, she doesn’t deserve the rest of his money. It belongs to the family,” she said.

Viafore plans on fighting for it.

“We are going to go through this until the bitter end and make sure she doesn’t get a penny of the that insurance policy,” she said.

A judge has ordered a hearing to determine if Graswald still has a right to collect that money.

Her hearing is scheduled for February 27, at the Dutchess County Courthouse. CBS2 spoke with her attorney earlier who said that he could not comment on pending litigation.

CBS2’s Liverman met with former federal prosecutor Michael Wildes who said when it comes to a civil case like this one, the burden of proof is actually on the victim’s family.

“I would say it’s an uphill battle for the county and for the family to have to prove this. How do they prove what was in her mind?” Wildes said.

Unlike someone who commits intentional murder or homicide and automatically forfeits any right to inherit from a victim, New York law does not automatically forfeit that right for someone who pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

“This case stands to set a precedent throughout our nation. Nobody should profit from criminal negligence. Yes, she didn’t want to purposefully kill him, but she allowed him to die. She should not benefit from this financially,” Wildes said.

Graswald served just over 2-and-a-half years in prison and was released last month. In New York the maximum sentence for this type of crime is four years.

Viafore’s mother said if the judge doesn’t rule in favor of the family they will proceed with a wrongful death suit in civil court.

Graswald could still face deportation to her native Latvia even after last month’s hearing.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch