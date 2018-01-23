NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition after he was struck by a school bus in Queens.
The boy was crossing Liberty Avenue onto Sutphin Boulevard when he was hit by the bus just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Video obtained exclusively by CBS2 shows the bus sideswipe the boy as it turns left onto Sutphin Boulevard.
Witnesses say the front tire rolled over the boy.
Police arrived within minutes along with EMTs and carried the boy into a gas station where they waited for the ambulance to arrive. His parents arrived minutes later.
Witnesses said the boy was complaining of pain.
The 64-year-old bus driver is facing charges. Further information was not immediately available.