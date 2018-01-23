NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a brick in Queens.
It happened while the officer was responding to an argument between two men at a construction site on Maspeth Avenue in Maspeth around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the men allegedly threw a brick at the other man and missed, hitting the officer in the head instead.
Police do not believe the officer was the intended target.
The officer was conscious when he was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
He may need stitches but otherwise was not seriously hurt, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.
Both men were taken away in handcuffs.