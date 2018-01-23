NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna explains why the team took a goalkeeper in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft and why the draft remains an important part of first team rosters.
Preseason is underway, and the guys look at City’s most recent acquisitions and what their immediate impact might be, if Jack Harrison is destined for Stoke City in the English Premeir League and how that might be impacting coach Patrick Vieira’s choices on the forward line.
Roberto Abramowitz talks one-on-one with Vieira after the draft. And the guys have more on the Jonathan Gonzalez saga. (It’s not pretty for US Soccer.)
