NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said sexually assaulted a woman in a busy Times Square subway station.
The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s breasts and touched her inappropriately inside the 42nd Street station on the 1, 2 and 3 lines back on Dec. 2.
Investigators said when the 19-year-old woman turned to confront him he flashed a knife and threatened to stab her if he saw her again.
The victim hopped on a northbound train and got away from the suspect who remained at the station.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.