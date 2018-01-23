CBS 2Wall St. Protest (credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) ; Bloomberg (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report […]
WCBS 880Wall St. Protest (credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) ; Bloomberg (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on […]
1010 WINSWall St. Protest (credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) ; Bloomberg (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU […]
WFANWall St. Protest (credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) ; Bloomberg (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and […]
WLNYWall St. Protest (credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images) ; Bloomberg (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices […]
Filed Under:Addiction, Chris Melore, e-cigarettes, Local TV, smoking, Talkers, Vaping

(CBS Local) — A newly released report, compiled by health experts from around the country, has found that e-cigarettes can have a much more negative impact on teens than previous believed. The study claims that teens not only become addicted to vaping but are more likely to pick up smoking because of it.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released their findings on Jan. 23, citing evidence that e-cigarettes were safer than traditional smoking products, but refused to declare vaping devices completely safe. “When it got down to answering the questions about what the impacts on health are, there is still a lot to be learned,” the University of Washington’s David Eaton told The New York Times. “E-cigarettes cannot be simply categorized as either beneficial or harmful.”

The committee added that 10 studies all showed enough evidence to suggest that nicotine-filled e-cigarettes carry the same addictive potential as standard tobacco products.

“That’s why we decided to make this conclusion much stronger: Children using e-cigarettes are at an increased risk of using tobacco cigarettes in the future,” Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center oncologist Maciej Goniewicz said, via Vox.

While the report laid out some dire risks for teens, e-cigarettes were also found to help smokers quit, citing proof that switching from tobacco can reduce a smokers’ exposure to tar and other deadly carcinogens.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch