CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chanel Lewis, Karina Vetrano

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens judge is being asked to throw out key evidence in the case against the man accused of killing jogger Karina Vetrano.

Defense lawyers claim the prosecution’s case is prejudice with a questionable stop-and-frisk months before the murder.

Chanel Lewis, 20, was arrested in February 2017 in East New York, Brooklyn.

Vetrano’s murder went unsolved for six months until an NYPD lieutenant fingered Lewis as the man he’d seen roaming Vetrano’s Howard Beach neighborhood months before the rape and murder.

Lewis had been stopped and frisked, then let go but his name and address remained in the police log book.

Digging up that information led police to notes from medical calls when Lewis was a teenager, telling a 911 operator he wanted to hurt girls.

The NYPD calls it good police work, but the defense calls it an abuse of stop-and-frisk, claiming Lewis was targeted because he was black in a predominantly white neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Lewis’ DNA matched evidence found at the scene and his confession makes the case a slam dunk.

Lewis is accused of killing Vetrano as she jobbed near her home in August 2016.

Late last year, his attorneys said Lewis will no longer pursue a psychiatric defense after doctors determined Lewis was not legally inside.

He’s charged with second-degree murder.

Lawyers from the Legal Aid Society are representing Lewis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch