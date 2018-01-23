CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Alex Denis, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bitcoin is the first decentralized digital currency and worldwide payment system and while there are others to choose from, many are still scratching their heads to the entire idea.

Bitcoin is a type of digital currency known as cryptocurrency that has no real physical coin or cash associated with it, eliminating banks. But there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding cryptocurrency.

“What decentralized currency does, is it actually eliminates the middle man and instead there’s a record of every transaction that’s ever been made everywhere and it’s all public and, that by the way, is known as the block chain,” Jeffrey Levine, CEO of Blueprint Wealth Alliance, told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

The block chain technology tracks and validates each coin’s value making transactions as easy as swiping a credit card.

So, how is cryptocurrency valued? Basically, it’s only worth what someone else will pay.

“If you go back to 2010, Bitcoin was worth a lot less money. Someone actually bought two pizzas for 10,000 Bitcoins,” said Levine. “Today, that would be about $150 million — buys a lot of pizzas.”

You can store digital currency in an online wallet on a USB drive or a computer, but keep track of it. Supports say it’s no different than misplaced cash.

But the big question: Is cryptocurrency the way of the future?

“I think that the underlying technology, the block chain, is here to stay,” said Levine. “What I think is the more challenging question is knowing which of these coins that is actually going to be the one to take us into the future.”

And is it a risky investment?

“That’s what everyone wants to know, should I invest in this? The first question you have to ask yourself is, ‘am I OK with losing every dollar I’m putting into this investment?'” Levine said. “It tends to swing in large degrees in either direction.”

And while some have made millions, others have lost a lot. Bitcoin touched a peak of almost $20,000 in December and today’s value is about half of that at $10,600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch