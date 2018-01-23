CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:feminism, Rosie the Riveter, World War II

1010 WINS– The woman believed to be the inspiration for the iconic World War II poster of ‘Rosie the Riveter,’ Naomi Parker Fraley, has passed away at 96-years-old, according to her granddaughter.

Fraley’s granddaughter, Marnie Blankenship, updated a GoFundMe page that was set up to help care for her on January 21st saying, “today is a very sad update on Naomi Parker Fraley. She passed away early this morning. We will plan a celebration of life in the next few weeks, and will try to invite as many people as want to come.”

Fraley, who worked in a factory at the Alameda Naval Station during World War II, was not even recognized as the woman behind the famous poster which reads “We Can Do It!” until 2015.

Professor James J. Kimble at Seton Hall University spent years researching the image’s background and finally, in 2015, found the original photograph with Fraley’s (Naomi Parker) named captioned.

‘Rosie the Riveter’ became a pop culture icon during the second world war promoting women in the workforce and continues to be a symbol of American feminism to this day.

The famous image has even been recreated by superstars like Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Carrie Fisher and more.

-Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

