CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow […]
1010 WINSScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:Barney, Barney and Friends, children, Sex, sex therapy, Tantra, Television, TV

1010 WINS-Here’s a little update that seems to have come out of nowhere. The man who played the part of Barney the dinosaur on PBS’ Barney & Friends now runs a tantric sex business.

barney thumb Actor Who Played Iconic Childrens Hero Barney is Now a Sex TherapistDavid Joyner, the man who donned the world-famous purple dinosaur costume on television from 1991-2001 now runs a massage business where he treats upwards of thirty clients whom he refers to as “goddesses.”

According to an interview with Vice, David now charges $350 for four to five-hour sessions that may or may not include a ritual bath and chakra balancing.

See Also: ‘Pied Pods’ Are One Way To Take The ‘Tide Pod Challenge’ and Stay Safe

Though he says in the interview that there are some similarities to the character he played for years — specifically how to handle a prolonged rise in body temperature.

It should be noted that David is not 100 percent happy with how the Vice article turned out. In a Facebook post, he wrote “I’m sure most of you have seen the articles that have come out today regarding tantra. When i was approached to do the interview, i was told the article would capture the spiritual side of tantra & my spiritual healing practices… but of course it didn’t come out that way.

“I truly wish more people would try to see the spiritual size of Tantra & not think it’s all about sex. Sometimes people here in the west can be so sad. The milk is spilled now. But know that I am very blessed and Love & Light will always rise to the surface.”

Namaste, parents.

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch