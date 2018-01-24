1010 WINS-Here’s a little update that seems to have come out of nowhere. The man who played the part of Barney the dinosaur on PBS’ Barney & Friends now runs a tantric sex business.
David Joyner, the man who donned the world-famous purple dinosaur costume on television from 1991-2001 now runs a massage business where he treats upwards of thirty clients whom he refers to as “goddesses.”
According to an interview with Vice, David now charges $350 for four to five-hour sessions that may or may not include a ritual bath and chakra balancing.
Though he says in the interview that there are some similarities to the character he played for years — specifically how to handle a prolonged rise in body temperature.
It should be noted that David is not 100 percent happy with how the Vice article turned out. In a Facebook post, he wrote “I’m sure most of you have seen the articles that have come out today regarding tantra. When i was approached to do the interview, i was told the article would capture the spiritual side of tantra & my spiritual healing practices… but of course it didn’t come out that way.
“I truly wish more people would try to see the spiritual size of Tantra & not think it’s all about sex. Sometimes people here in the west can be so sad. The milk is spilled now. But know that I am very blessed and Love & Light will always rise to the surface.”
Namaste, parents.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana