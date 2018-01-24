CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Amazon, Local TV, Meg Baker

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some Amazon shoppers received an online shock.

An offensive piece of clothing being sold by a retailer keeps popping up on screens.

“That’s not cool, who would buy that?” Dave Smith asked.

That was his reaction to a t-shirt sold om Amazon that read, ‘slavery gets (expletive) done.’

The offense saying was available on children’s clothing — including a baby bib — and adult sweatshirts and carry bags.

Carole Anne doesn’t think the items should have ever made it to Amazon’s site.

“Absolutely not, it’s inappropriate,” she said.

Amazon has since taken down the items offered by a third party vendor.

“All marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines, and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon’s policy on offensive products prohibits, ‘products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.’

“Someone knew it was wrong and sold it because they knew it was wrong,” Kahdijah Costley White said.

White is a professor at Rutgers. She noted the pyramid design.

“Seems to be anti-semitic undercurrent there in reference to Judeo-Christian slaves being Israelites or Jewish,” she said, “In the U.S. there is also clearly a history of slavery so references anyone who has been forced to labor against their will.”

Will the negative reaction to this apparel stop people from shopping on Amazon?

“I love Amazon, I have stock in them. It’s doing great,” Fletcher Sayia said.

Professor White said a big retailer like Amazon may not be able to screen every listing, so that’s why it’s important for consumers to call things out.

