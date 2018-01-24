CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow […]
1010 WINSScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:asteroid, Chris Melore, Earth, Local TV, Super Bowl, Talkers

PASADENA, Calif. (CBS Local) — The Earth will get an interstellar pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday as a large asteroid is scheduled to pass by the planet just hours before the big game.

According to NASA, 2002 AJ129 is a medium-sized asteroid that’s between one-third and three-quarters of a mile across. While the giant space rock has officially been listed as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” because of its size and relative closeness to the Earth, scientists say 2002 AJ129 will still be 2.6 million miles away from the planet when it flies by.

“We have been tracking this asteroid for over 14 years and know its orbit very accurately,” NASA’s Paul Chodas said in a statement. “Our calculations indicate that asteroid 2002 AJ129 has no chance — zero — of colliding with Earth on Feb. 4 or any time over the next 100 years.”

The Super Bowl asteroid is predicted to pass by the Earth at around 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4., just two hours before the Eagles and Patriots kick off that night. Rival fans who may have been hoping for some cosmic interference to stop Philadelphia and New England from playing will be disappointed to know that 2002 AJ129 isn’t even the closest near-miss in the last four months.

In October, a house-sized asteroid came within a mere 26,000 miles of the planet. NASA actually used that close encounter to test how well its planetary defense system would work if an asteroid were really on a collision course for Earth.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch