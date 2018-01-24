Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured some fun among co-workers and the music stylings of our guy, Tom Izzo.
The guys got things started with the Mets, a day after Jeff Wilpon broke his silence about the team’s 2018 payroll. Boomer and Gregg then shifted gears to the Giants, who are expected to hire James Bettcher as their new defensive coordinator.
The topic later switched to the Knicks, who got dominated in the second half of their loss to the Warriors late Tuesday night. The defeat happened just hours after Kristaps Porzingis, who did not play, was named to his first All-Star game.
Before the show signed off, WFAN’s Evan Roberts’ checked in and a spirited Baseball Hall of Fame discussion took place.
Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!