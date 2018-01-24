CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Employee Relations, Human Resources, Small Business Benefits, Work-Life Balance
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
According to Inc., 60 percent of millennials expect to change jobs by 2020. With this statistic in mind, attracting top talent continues to be a very competitive process for businesses. Non-traditional benefits can help companies boost employee morale, increase retention, and also attract great new talent. With work-life balance becoming an ever-more important aspect of the lives of most workers, companies focusing on offering unique or non-traditional benefits to complement the traditional ones gain a competitive edge. Here are five company benefits that owners may want to consider to attract great talent, if they haven’t already.

 
Flex-work environment or work from home policy

A structured 9-to-5 schedule leaves little room for a proper work-life balance for today’s professional working landscape. More than ever before, work and life are blending together. According to a Stanford University study, working from home leads to a 13 percent performance increase in employees. Companies that foster flexible work environments create a relaxed and stress-free space where each employee feels his or her well-being taken into consideration. Flexible work environments also provide cost-saving advantages for employers such as rent, supplies, and utilities.

 
Student loan repayment assistance

For most professionals, student loans continue to be a pain in progressing toward financial freedom and stability. Employers who recognize this struggle for young professionals and create programs that help those saddled with student load debt gain an advantage in attracting young talent. According to American Student Assistance survey, 90 percent of young professionals would commit to a company for five years in exchange for help with repayment of student loans.

 
Comprehensive healthcare program

The fight for adequate healthcare continues to be at the forefront of society, and companies that offer a comprehensive program reap the rewards. A standard healthcare plan is almost required, however when offering a comprehensive healthcare plan for today’s professional, placing interest on preventative health is key to attracting great talent. Companies that offer gym memberships, fitness gear, and mental health options appear more progressive and resonate well with today’s professionals.

 
Maternity, paternity and caretaker leave

Paid leave for family and medical is becoming a key topic and attention grabber for policymakers in recent years. The issue with working parents and an aging population is the mounting pressure on American workers balancing caregiving responsibilities. It takes a toll on professionals. According to Pew Research Center, most working professionals feel that employers should support and cover the costs of paid family and medical leave. Employers that provide adequate leave see an increase in retention.

 
More holiday time-off

Keeping employees happy can directly contribute to increased productivity. Today’s professional wants to pursue life with enjoyment. Work hard, play hard. Companies that offer a good amount of time off to their employees create a carefree working environment that is both inviting and mentally rewarding for workplace morale. Some companies even allow unlimited time off for employees. This type of trust in workers allows them to take responsibility for their own time and workload, which creates a motivating atmosphere to make sure work gets completed.

 
 
This article was written by Marlena Turner for Small Business Pulse
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch