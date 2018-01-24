CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:L train, L Train Closure, Mike Sugerman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of riders clamoring for more information on the impending 15-month closure of L Train service came to an open house Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, they are trying to figure out what to do when the route closes next year.

When a portion of the L Line closes next year for 15 months of repair to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy back in 2012, a passenger base the size of the entire city of Boise, Idaho will have to find alternatives.

WEB EXTRA: MTA & DOT’s Full Breakdown Of Canarsie Repair Plans

“Our commute times will quadruple; quintuple,” said Philip Leff.

Leff is one of those 225,000 riders and an activist. He came on Wednesday to the first of four open houses that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is putting on about the project.

The head MTA man himself, Andy Byford, was present.

“These are our customers. We should be listening to them, and that’s why I’m here today,” Byford said.

So Leff told Byford there should be new bus lanes on the Williamsburg Bridge all the time, instead of just peak hours as is the plan now.

“A bus that gets stuck in traffic is useless,” he said.

It may just well be considered, Sugerman reported.

The closure starts in April of 2019. The Department of Transportation said also 14th Street between Third and Ninth Avenues will be closed to cars and be turned into a busway during rush hours during the closure.

New bike lanes will be added to 13th street, along with HOV lanes on the Williamsburg Bridge. There will also be increased service on other subway lines and more ferries available when repairs begin.

