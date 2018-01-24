CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow […]
1010 WINSScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:Juliet Papa, Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a suspect in a drug-related shooting that left three people injured near Herald Square over the weekend.

Chaos erupted Sunday afternoon when gunfire broke out at 31st Street and Broadway in the busy section of Midtown.

The NYPD’s Fugitive Enforcement Squad is now looking for 30-year-old Diouf Makhtar in connection with the shooting.

Diouf Makhtar

Diouf Makhtar, suspect wanted in triple Midtown shooting. (credit: NYPD)

“We’ve been looking for him almost since that night,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “He lives at two addresses — one in the Bronx and one in Queens.”

Boyce said a man came looking for Makhtar, who then opened fire.

“This was a dispute over a prior drug transaction,” Boyce said.

A second person, identified as 29-year-old Brian Johnson, is also wanted for questioning.

226 18 assault 14 pct 01 21 18 johnson b Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Midtown Triple Shooting

Brian Johnson is wanted for questioning in connection with a triple shooting in Midtown. (credit: NYPD)

Police said one of the men who was shot was a tourist from Romania who just happened to be walking out of a liquor store at the time of the incident.

A second victim was also an innocent bystander, while the third was part of the original quarrel.

Boyce said while drug shootings are down they are still a matter of concern and are investigated quickly.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch