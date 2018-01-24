NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a suspect in a drug-related shooting that left three people injured near Herald Square over the weekend.

Chaos erupted Sunday afternoon when gunfire broke out at 31st Street and Broadway in the busy section of Midtown.

The NYPD’s Fugitive Enforcement Squad is now looking for 30-year-old Diouf Makhtar in connection with the shooting.

“We’ve been looking for him almost since that night,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. “He lives at two addresses — one in the Bronx and one in Queens.”

Boyce said a man came looking for Makhtar, who then opened fire.

“This was a dispute over a prior drug transaction,” Boyce said.

A second person, identified as 29-year-old Brian Johnson, is also wanted for questioning.

Police said one of the men who was shot was a tourist from Romania who just happened to be walking out of a liquor store at the time of the incident.

A second victim was also an innocent bystander, while the third was part of the original quarrel.

Boyce said while drug shootings are down they are still a matter of concern and are investigated quickly.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.