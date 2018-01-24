CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Talented Wide Receiver Is Not Worth Headache Anymore, No Matter How Much Bang Gang Green Gets For The Buck
Filed Under:Ernie Palladino, Local TV, New York Jets, Robby Anderson

By Ernie Palladino
» More Ernie Palladino Columns

Robby Anderson doesn’t get it, and probably never will. Which is why the Jets should give it to him.

The ax, that is.

For all the good feelings that surrounded what would have been considered a grand 5-11 failure for the Jets under any other circumstances, Anderson threw them all away last week with his second arrest in seven months.

Not content to pin the speedometer needle at 105 in a 45 mph zone and then allegedly resist arrest, he allegedly took it the extra step by threatening a sexual attack on the arresting officer’s wife.

Classy kid.

Robby Anderson

Jets receiver Robby Anderson celebrates after making a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The resulting nine-count (two felonies) indictment dovetailed nicely with his previous arrest in May that carried with it a felony charge for resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice.

That trial was held over until after football season.

In other words, the justice system did him a favor by allowing him to play.

The NFL probably won’t offer the same courtesy. Anderson should expect some sort of league-mandated suspension for violation of its personal conduct policy.

The Jets should take it a step further.

They should get rid of the man-child, and the sooner the better.

Actually, he’s not a kid. Anderson is 24, well beyond the age of youthful immaturity. Kids do stupid things at 18. Being stupid at Anderson’s age just makes you a bad guy. And as anyone who has followed the Jets the past few years knows, they need another miscreant like a hole in the head.

Todd Bowles might have a different opinion. Anderson’s emergence this season means losing him would leave Bowles’ offense with just Jermaine Kearse as a quality receiving option (the jury is still out on injured Quincy Enunwa). Anderson wasn’t all that far off when, after scoring a second touchdown during the 35-27 loss to the Panthers, he turned to the sideline cameras and begged for Pro Bowl votes.

Bad timing and self-serving statements aside, Anderson did grab 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. But the former factors are kind of the point. Hunting medals while your teammates are going down with the ship points to a flawed personality.

So does launching one’s helmet downfield for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the final, desperate moments of a close loss to Miami.

And then there’s the off-the-field stuff.

Sheldon Richardson had a few things going on himself, including a high-speed joy ride with a child, pot, and a loaded gun in the car. The Jets eventually got rid of him, trading the defensive lineman to Seattle for Kearse.

Jettisoning Anderson would be easier than that. Because of his undrafted status out of Temple in 2016, he makes relative peanuts. That would be a good reason for keeping him, since he’s still under team control next season. But it’s also an easy out if general manager Mike Maccagnan has had enough. Maccagnan would save $630,000 on the salary cap by whacking Anderson now.

It’s always hard to release a bargain, but with the way Anderson is going he’s on his way to becoming an unwilling spectator for more than one or two games. His lack of emotional control could eventually land him in jail.

Anderson dealt the Jets’ never-ending search for credibility a major blow with his latest antics. Regardless of how the legalities of the situation shake out, the Jets don’t need anyone whose conduct toward law enforcement comes close to what Anderson allegedly displayed.

It’s time to say bye-bye.

Please follow Ernie on Twitter at @ErniePalladino

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch