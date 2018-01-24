CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Joseph Percoco, Linda Lacewell, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The first witness was under cross-examination Wednesday in the trial of Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, Cuomo Chief of Staff Linda Lacewell recounted an early-morning phone call from April 2016. Percoco was telling her that federal agents were searching his home.

Both Lacewell and Percoco were part of Cuomo’s senior staff.

In 2014, Percoco had worked on the governor’s reelection campaign. During that time, he told Lacewell he had done work for a developer who did business for the state and was paid by a third party.

Percoco claimed it was properly disclosed, but the government contends it was anything but proper. It argues that the developer paid Percoco bribes, and that in exchange, Percoco used his influence in the governor’s office.

In opening statements Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boone Percoco acted out of greed and sold his powerful influence to businessmen willing to pay bribes.

He claims Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, mostly in salary paid to his wife who was hired by a businessman who needed state permits to build an energy plant. He says $35,000 more came from real estate developers.

The prosecution claims Percoco abused his power and influence as Cuomo’s right hand man, telling the jury that a call from Percoco was like a call from the governor.

Defense attorney Barry Bohrer told the jury that his client accepted no bribes and that Percoco is wrongfully prosecuted.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch