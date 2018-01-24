NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Last February, with his victory in Super Bowl 51, Tom Brady tied NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley’s record five career Super Bowl wins.

Here’s a look at the athletes who have earned the most championship rings in each of the four major sports.

NFL Super Bowl Championships:

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots (5)

Charles Haley, DE, San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys (5)

Brady won his fifth Super Bowl in 2017 by rallying the Patriots from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl. Brady and the Patriots also captured world titles following the 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2014 seasons. Brady has now won a record four Super Bowl MVPs.

Haley was no doubt a great pass rusher, but he also had the fortune of playing for both the team of 1980s (the 49ers) and the team of ’90s (the Cowboys). He helped San Francisco squeak by the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII and rout the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV before joining Dallas in time for their back-to-back Super Bowl wins over Buffalo and then another world title a couple years later over the Steelers. Haley had 4 1/2 sacks in his five Super Bowl appearances.

Including all personnel, the record for Super Bowl Championships is seven. Both Bill Belichick (five as head coach of New England, two as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants) and Neal Dahlen (four with San Francisco, two as GM of the Denver Broncos) have seven championships.

MLB World Series Championships:

Yogi Berra, C, New York Yankees (10)

If Berra’s 10 World Series championships in 18 seasons with the Bronx Bomers aren’t impressive enough, consider that he also played in four other Fall Classics that the Yankees lost. Berra actually won 13 world championship rings — he was on the coaching staffs of the 1969 Mets, 1977 Yankees and 1978 Yankees.

Berra’s teammate, Joe DiMaggio, has the second-most World Series Championships with nine. He’s followed by teammates Bill Dickey, Phil Rizzuto, Frank Crosetti, and Lou Gehrig, who all have eight.

NBA Championships

Bill Russell, C, Boston Celtics (11)



In 13 NBA seasons, Russell won 11 world championships, including eight straight from 1959-66, and played in the NBA Finals 12 times. Russell also won two college national championships at San Francisco. Teammate Sam Jones was on 10 of those 11 NBA Championship Celtics teams, missing only Russell’s rookie year in 1957. Their teammates Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Tom Sanders, and John Havlicek all have eight. Robert Horry is the non-Celtics player with the most NBA Championships, with seven.

NHL Stanley Cups

Henri Richard, C, Montreal Canadiens (11)



Richard’s 11 championships spanned from 1956 to 1973 and included winning the Stanley Cup five straight years from ’56 to ’60. Teammate John Beliveau debuted in the same season as Richard, but retired two years before Richard.

Of the nine players in NHL history to win the Cup at least seven times, only one — Red Kelly (Red Wings/Maple Leafs) — did not play for the Canadiens. Of the 50 players in NHL history who have won five Cups, 37 had at least one with Montreal.