CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
123-112 Setback Gives Struggling New York Losses In 3 Of Its Last 4 Games And 6 Of 8 Overall
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Knicks

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kevin Durant mouthed off to official James Williams, got tossed late and might have cost himself another assist during a career night of dishing out the ball.

“I told him he was wrong,” Durant said afterward of arguing with Williams in the first half over a carry.

Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter to go with seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used a big second half to beat the New York Knicks 123-112 on Tuesday night.

Kristaps Porzingis

The Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis sits on the bench during the game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 23, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Durant added 14 points, a career-high 14 assists and two blocks before his ejection with 2:50 left for a second technical. Zaza Pachulia added 13 points in Golden State’s seventh straight victory in the series.

“Second half, his whole thing was like he’s trying to get me. … He was searching for me, he’s looking to try to tech me up to get me back because he’s still got his feelings hurt from the first half,” Durant said. “That’s what’s been going on around the league the whole year, a bunch of that.

“I gotta keep my head a little bit but I was upset. I’m a human being, too, I get upset,” Durant added.

Curry made 8 of 15 from deep while sporting sneakers featuring the faces of his daughters Riley and Ryan and the message “I can do all things.”

“I had those in my closet for a while and it’s actually something with (Under Armour) you can obviously design your shoes so I did it a long time ago,” Curry said. “Just walked by ’em today and was like, ‘all right, let me go back and rock the Curry 1s with my daughters on the side to give me a little inspiration.’ It’s nice being home and all that kind of stuff.”

The Warriors bounced back from Saturday’s eight-point defeat at Houston to improve to 10-0 following a loss this season.

Michael Beasley scored 21 points and Courtney Lee contributed 20 as New York lost for the third time in four games and sixth in eight.

“We got lucky a little bit in the first half,” Lee said. “They were missing a lot of opens shots, and then in the second half those shots that they were missing went down and we weren’t able to get stops and get out and convert on those opportunities.”

The Warriors opened the third on a 16-9 burst to lead for the first time all night, then went on to score 100 or more points for a 14th straight game.

Draymond Green had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Warriors finished with 40 assists.

Curry and Thompson shot a combined 4 for 16 in the first half, including 2 of 10 on 3s, before Curry found his stroke and wound up 9 for 19 overall in his 14th 30-point performance of the season. Thompson struggled to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point tries.

The Knicks made 11 of their initial 20 shots while the Warriors began 8 of 18 and 1 for 8 from behind the arc to fall behind 29-19 — Curry missed four of his first five field goals.

Andre Iguodala, who had dealt with a bruised left calf that kept him out the previous two games, returned to the Warriors rotation and scored five points in 20 minutes off the bench.

ALL KINDS OF ALL-STARS

Green and Thompson were named All-Star reserves, joining Curry — a captain — and Durant.

MOREKnicks’ Kristaps Porzingis Selected To First All-Star Game

The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to have four All-Stars in back-to-back seasons. It will be the ninth time in NBA history that a team has had four All-Stars play in the game.

“For us to all go is pretty special,” Thompson said. “First time in NBA history to have four guys go two years in a row is incredible.”

Golden State had the same four All-Stars a year ago.

“I’m proud of them, amazing to have four All-Stars two years in a row,” Kerr said. “We’re obviously really lucky to have these guys all together at once on the roster. What I love is they’re so unselfish, they play together so well. That’s why they’re all All-Stars. It wouldn’t work if they were selfish and looking for their own shot, looking for their own points.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Kristaps Porzingis was held out with left knee irritation. … The Knicks dropped to 3-7 on the road vs. the Western Conference. … New York’s 14 turnovers led to 16 Golden State points.

Warriors: Durant notched his 16th career double-double of points and assists. … Rookie Jordan Bell missed his second straight game with inflammation in his left ankle. … Golden State’s winning streak vs. the Knicks is its longest since a nine-game unbeaten run against New York from November 1963-November 1964. The Warriors have won 24 of the last 30 in the series.

QUOTEABLE

Three years after Thompson’s 37-point quarter on Jan. 23, 2015, against the Kings, Kerr recalled the moment.

“It was almost surreal, the frenzy. It was the combination of Klay going crazy and licking his chops and his teammates and the joy that they had for him and with him,” Kerr said. “They were just hunting shots for him. It was like a pack of hyenas.”

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Denver on Thursday night continuing a seven-game road trip.

Warriors: Host Timberwolves on Thursday night looking for a fourth straight home win in the series and third overall.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch