NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants are reportedly planning to stick with Eli Manning as their starting quarterback in 2018.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources in the know, that the Giants will build around Manning in the short-term while grooming his successor.

According to the report, new head coach Pat Shurmur told team officials during his interview that he believes he can win with the 37-year-old quarterback.

New general manager Dave Gettleman told WFAN earlier this month that he wanted to evaluate Manning’s 2017 game film before deciding about the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s future with the team. But according to multiple reports Wednesday, Gettleman has concluded that he doesn’t believe Manning’s stellar performance in Week 13 against the Eagles — when he passed for 434 yards and three TDs — was a mirage.

In a disastrous 3-13 season, Manning undoubtedly had a down year by his standards, but his numbers — 3,468 yards, 61.6 completion percentage, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions — were still solid. Team officials reportedly believe he still has some good football left in him, especially if they can provide him with a revamped offensive line and running game, not to mention a healthy Odell Beckham Jr.

Manning, who saw his streak of 210 consecutive starts snapped last season, has maintained he doesn’t want to leave the Giants.

“I love playing quarterback for the New York Giants, and I love this organization and the relationships that I’ve built,” he told WFAN in November. “I came here, I was 23 years old and just a little kid, and I’ve kind of grown up around the people in the organization. … I’ve loved every second.”

As for who Manning’s heir apparent will be, that’s not clear. It could be 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb or perhaps a rookie — the Giants own the second overall pick in April’s draft. Regardless, that QB’s time in the spotlight will likely be at least a year away.