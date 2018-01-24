CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Eli Manning, Local TV, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants are reportedly planning to stick with Eli Manning as their starting quarterback in 2018.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported Wednesday, citing multiple sources in the know, that the Giants will build around Manning in the short-term while grooming his successor.

According to the report, new head coach Pat Shurmur told team officials during his interview that he believes he can win with the 37-year-old quarterback.

New general manager Dave Gettleman told WFAN earlier this month that he wanted to evaluate Manning’s 2017 game film before deciding about the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s future with the team. But according to multiple reports Wednesday, Gettleman has concluded that he doesn’t believe Manning’s stellar performance in Week 13 against the Eagles — when he passed for 434 yards and three TDs — was a mirage.

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In a disastrous 3-13 season, Manning undoubtedly had a down year by his standards, but his numbers — 3,468 yards, 61.6 completion percentage, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions — were still solid. Team officials reportedly believe he still has some good football left in him, especially if they can provide him with a revamped offensive line and running game, not to mention a healthy Odell Beckham Jr.

Manning, who saw his streak of 210 consecutive starts snapped last season, has maintained he doesn’t want to leave the Giants.

MORE: Reports: Giants Hiring James Bettcher As Defensive Coordinator, Tyke Tolbert As Receivers Coach

“I love playing quarterback for the New York Giants, and I love this organization and the relationships that I’ve built,” he told WFAN in November. “I came here, I was 23 years old and just a little kid, and I’ve kind of grown up around the people in the organization. … I’ve loved every second.”

As for who Manning’s heir apparent will be, that’s not clear. It could be 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb or perhaps a rookie — the Giants own the second overall pick in April’s draft. Regardless, that QB’s time in the spotlight will likely be at least a year away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch