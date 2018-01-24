MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockville Centre officer charged with assault and other charges in connection with an altercation with two brothers outside a bar is set to go on trial Wednesday.

Cell phone video at the center of the investigation shows Officer Anthony Federico and Kevin and Brendan Kavanagh, brothers from a reputable Rockville Centre family, getting physical in May 2016.

But what the video doesn’t show is who started the fight.

The officer said he was on-duty responding to a bar brawl alone when he claims he was pounced on by violent drunks. Federico’s lawyer says seconds before the video starts Kevin Kavanagh struck him in the face and refused orders, lunging at officer Federico.

“Strike, resist, use force and assault a uniformed officer who was ironically there trying to help them,” attorney William Petrillo told CBS2 in April 2017. “The police officer was under attack.”

“You are looking at a police officer who lost control. He just lost it,” said Joseph Dell, the attorney for the Kavanagh brothers.

Kevin Kavanagh was left with a gash on his head. Federico discharged his Taser several times before hitting Kevin in the head with the device, prosecutors said. The victim needed sutures and 15 staples to close up the six-centimeter gash.

Both brothers were arrested after the incident.

Officer Federico was indicted for assault and falsifying a police report.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

It will be a bench trial so a judge ultimately decides the outcome of the case, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.