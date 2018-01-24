NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Senators on Capitol Hill are back to square one in the fight to fund the government.

This comes after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., withdrew his offer to fully fund President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the Mexican border.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, that offer was made during an 11th hour meeting at the White House last week to avoid the government shutdown. Schumer hoped the promise of a wall might convince the president to support a comprehensive immigration bill.

“That was part of a package,” he said. “He didn’t do that, so we’re going to have to start – start on a new basis – and the wall offer is off the table.”

Trump responded Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA. We must have safety and security, together with a strong Military, for our great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

Backlash against Schumer’s withdrawal is coming from both sides of the aisle, with Democrats saying he sold out the party, and Republicans calling the move a step backward in negotiations.

“I hope that Democrats realize that we are serious in working on a bipartisan solution to the DACA situation,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.

The Senate’s deal to end last week’s government shutdown included a promise from Republicans to try to vote the immigration program Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA, into law.

Congress now has only 15 days to avoid another shutdown. In that time, a bipartisan group of four leaders must craft a compromise on immigration.

“We’re going to have a fair and open process that will give everybody an opportunity to participate,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

Schumer is sticking to his guns, saying immigration reform won’t happen overnight.

“We’re a lot better off today when it comes to the cause of Dreamers than we were four or five days ago,” he said. “When there is a Republican president, a Republican Senate, a Republican House that are quite recalcitrant against Dreamers, you’re not going to get it all at once.”

Funding for DACA expires on March 5. But without a deal on immigration by February 8, the federal government could be in for another shutdown.