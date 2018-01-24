JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for two suspects seen running away from a deadly crash involving a stolen SUV in Jersey City.

An out-of-control SUV killed a man waiting at a bus stop at Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office said police were trying to pull over the stolen vehicle, which was seen speeding and running traffic lights when it slammed into a light post and crashed into a bus shelter.

CBS2 has learned the victim may never even have realized what was about to happen. Friends said 33-year-old Umar King was hard of hearing and likely did not even know the car was careening toward him.

Immediately after the crash, three young men were seen running from the vehicle.

A 16-year-old was caught and is being questioned by police. The other two remain on the loose.

“We’re looking for two individuals, one is a light-skinned man, he’s 16 to 18 years old, approximately 5’2″ to 5’5″. The other is a dark-skinned male 16 to 18 years 5’6″ to 5’8″ both of them we believe are Jersey City residents,” said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The Prosecutor’s office said it is believed the officers did as they were trained when trying to stop the vehicle.

“It appears at first glance – again, this is all investigation – that officer was following protocol,” Suarez said. “That too is under investigation.”

Another driver was also hit by the speeding car. That victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with minor injuries and has since been released.