CBS 2Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and […]
WCBS 880Scenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow […]
1010 WINSScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL […]
WFANScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. […]
WLNYScenic road in Upstate New York (credit: Thinkstock) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at […]
Filed Under:James O'Neill, NYPD, State Of The NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police Commissioner James O’Neill released his “State of the NYPD” report at a breakfast in Midtown on Wednesday.

O’Neill laid out what he called full conversion of the neighborhood policing strategy in New York City, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

“This year we’re expanding into our 12 transit districts and finishing up the precincts,” O’Neill said.

Currently two-thirds of the city’s 77 precincts involve neighborhood policing.

O’Neill explain the way it works is “information flows from neighborhood residents to teams of sector cops to precinct detectives.”

O’Neill is also encouraging residents to get involved with the Build a Block program, which involves small meetings with neighborhood officers to address local issues.

Since the spring, 10,000 people have attended.

O’Neill credits the department’s shift towards neighborhood policing for making the city the safest it’s been in three generations. He noted that in 2017 crime was down in every category with the NYPD investigating 292 homicides — the lowest number since World War II.

While the commissioner touted the city’s safety, he did add that the threat of terrorism is always a reality.

 

Comments
  1. Michael Rudnin (@AvangionQ) says:
    January 24, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    This could be a step in the right direction, but we’ll just have to see how well it actually goes … `O’Neill explained the way it works is “information flows from neighborhood residents to teams of sector cops to precinct detectives.”`

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch