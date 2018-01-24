CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
(CBS Local)– How old is too old to wear jeans? According to a new study you should ditch the denim after age 53.

A British survey by CollectPlus says that after age 53 you should give wearing jeans.

The reason? Not because you look bad wearing them, but because it’s harder to find a pair of jeans that actually fits.

The study says the stress people experience while jean shopping reaches its peak by age 53.

In fact, 6 percent of people surveyed said they became so upset jeans shopping they burst into tears.

The survey also found that some people are spending as much as five days looking for the ideal fit.

One in ten of those over 50 who were surveyed said that they had to try on as many as six pairs of jeans or more to find the right fit.

But there is some good news, once they found the perfect pair of jeans, most of those surveyed said they didn’t have to buy another pair for 3 years.

