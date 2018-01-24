NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man’s leg was swallowed up by an escalator at an AMC movie theater on the Upper West Side Wednesday.
It happened around 8 p.m. at the AMC 84th Street 6, at 2310 Broadway at 84th Street.
CBS2 was told the victim was a 74-year-old man who uses a walker.
The FDNY had to dismantle part of the escalator to free him.
“The escalator bounced and then it caught onto his foot. It was like it malfunctioned and then it caught onto his leg,” a woman said. “I saw him standing there hollering in agony. He wanted help and there was nothing they could do.”
Witnesses said it took about 15 minutes to free the man.