CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Amanda Miner, Lisa Rozner, Local TV, Stefan Hoyte, Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was sentencing day Wednesday in a horrific drunken driving crash on the Williamsburg Bridge.

The victim was a passenger celebrating her 21st birthday. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner was there as the woman’s devastated family spoke to the driver for the first time.

It was a car crash so bad that it sliced a four-door sedan in half. On a Thursday last March at 3:15 a.m., Stefan Hoyte, 27, drove drunk at 111 mph and crashed into a pillar on the Williamsburg Bridge.

Hoyte and a front-seat passenger survived. But Amanda Miner, 21 – who was sitting in back – was thrown out of the car and died.

Amanda Miner

Amanda Miner, 21, was killed in a drunken driving crash on the Williamsburg Bridge in March 2017. (Credit: CBS2)

“Amanda was a beautiful person inside out,” said the victim’s best friend, Tatiana Torres. “We all love her very much. She was very talented. She was smart. She was doing stuff with her life. She was very big on education.”

Miner was an aspiring social worker and was at home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on spring break at the time. Her friends and family showed up in droves Wednesday for Hoyte’s sentencing.

Hoyte, a former NYPD traffic agent, smirked before the judge sentenced him to four to 12 years in prison.

Hw pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter – both in the second degree.

“He spared everyone and the family the ordeal of going through the trial,” said defense attorney Scott Cerbin. “It’s just a very sad case, and I hope that both families can start healing now.”

In court, Hoyte said, “I hope her family will be able to forgive me,” and added that he was “very sorry.”

He said he considered Miner “a friend” and said, “We were celebrating her birthday and unfortunately, it was a traffic accident.”

But Miner’s sister, Linda Miner, said, “She was not with any friends celebrating her birthday.”

The judge would not allow cameras into the courtroom, but the victim’s family’s impact statements were so touching that even court employees became emotional. At one point, a sister of Miner’s turned to Hoyte and said, “After your punishment, you will return to your family, but we will have to live with Amanda’s absence forever.”

Miner’s family said she spent her free time helping the homeless. Her father told Hoyte that he hopes he will strive to bring positive energy into his life as Miner herself did during her lifetime.

Miner would have graduated from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch