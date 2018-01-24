CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Knicks, Willy Hernangomez

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the Knicks stumble toward the Feb. 8 trade deadline, speculation is growing that Willy Hernangomez’s days with the team could be numbered.

Several teams have expressed interest in the second-year center, according to multiple reports. The Daily News reported Wednesday that the Utah Jazz are among those teams.

After last season, Hernangomez was widely considered an up-and-comer on the rebuilding Knicks, taking over as the team’s starting center for the final two months of the season. In 72 games (22 starts), the Spaniard averaged 18.4 minutes, 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

But he reportedly fell out of favor with coach Jeff Hornacek during training camp this season and sits behind Enes Kanter and Kyle O’Quinn on the depth chart. Hernangomez has played in just 21 of the Knicks’ 48 games, averaging 9.7 minutes, 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in those contests.

Willy Hernangomez

Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

While the Knicks are believed to be listening to offers for all their centers — and are expected to move one of them by the deadline — the 23-year-old Hernangomez is reportedly drawing the most interest due to his age, his strong performance last season and his team-friendly contract.

And judging by his playing time, he’s likely expendable in the Knicks’ eyes.

MORE: Schmeelk: If Knicks Don’t Fix Defense Soon, Kiss Playoffs Goodbye

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernangomez told the Daily News after Tuesday night’s loss at Golden State. “The trade deadline is coming. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry, I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.

“I feel good to know that I’m not even playing and a lot of teams are interested in me. That makes you happy.  You can see that you did something good and somebody thinks you can be good in this league.”

Some other Knicks drawing trade interest are guard Courtney Lee and forward Lance Thomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch