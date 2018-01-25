Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re in the core of the cold today with a steady breeze and temps stuck in the 30s this afternoon. But high pressure will continue to nudge its way in, so expect a lot of sunshine.
Outside of a few passing clouds, it will be mainly clear tonight. And with diminishing winds on tap, our suburbs will likely dip into the teens and single digits.
Another sunny one’s on tap tomorrow with high pressure directly overhead. Temps will start to rebound, too, with highs closer to normal in the upper 30s.
As for Saturday, a southwest wind will usher in a warmer air mass and send our temps into the low 50s — normal for the second half of March!
Enjoy!