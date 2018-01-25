NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – If you knew the date of your death, how would you live your life?
Author Chloe Benjamin challenges her readers to explore that question in her new book, “The Immortalists.”
Set on the Lower East Side in 1969, four siblings visit a psychic to seek their fortunes. What they learn informs their next five decades.
On the latest WCBS Author Talks podcast, Benjamin tells Marla Diamond the question has really struck a chord.
“I feel that’s why this book is reaching a wider audience than my past work. I think it’s the sort of book that has a lot of universal appeal,” she said. “None of us know what comes after death. All of us, to some extent, are probably mystified or maybe a little bit frightened of it.”
“It seems like it’s the kind of book that people want to discuss after they read it,” she added.
Would you want to know?
Find their full interview above. It’s also featured in this week’s podcast, which is available on iTunes and Radio.com.