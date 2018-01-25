Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Gregg spent the night in the city and then may have gotten profiled by an Uber driver on his way in to work Thursday morning.
We learned about that and a little on Boomer’s eclectic music library, before Jerry Recco enlightened us with an update. Though none of our local teams played Wednesday night, the “maven” still had plenty to discuss, including the selections for the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class and Walt “Clyde” Frazier’s comments on Kristaps Porzingis.
Have a listen above.