Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Al Dukes speculating on how he might push Vikings fan Gregg’s buttons once the guys take the show to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the Boomer & Gio Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys spent a lot of time on the Baseball Hall of Fame induction class announcement and bounced around the NBA, including a discussion on Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.
Of course, they also chatted about the NFL locals, as the Giants and Jets continue to address their respective coaching staffs.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, you stay classy New York!!!