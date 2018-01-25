CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:beauty pageant, Botox, camels, Chris Melore, Local TV, Saudi Arabia, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Have you ever found yourself wondering aloud, “Can a camel get a Botox injection?” The answer is yes, but it will apparently get them disqualified from a traditional Saudi Arabian beauty pageant.

According to reports, 12 camels were booted from Saudi Arabia’s annual camel beauty contest after it was found that their owners gave the animals Botox treatments.

“They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw,” Ali Al Mazrouei told United Arab Emirates newspaper The National. “It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it’s like, ‘Oh look at how big that head is. It has big lips, a big nose,'” the son of a prominent camel breeder added.

Why cheat in a contest for camels?

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival brings 30,000 camels to compete and over 300,000 visitors to the region, according to reports. There is also about $57 million in prizes available for the winners of the beauty contests and camel races during the event. “Everyone wants to be a winner,” camel owner Ali Obaid told reporters.

The violators are reportedly not just banned from this year’s competition but will be excluded from the next five festivals as well. The owners of the cosmetically altered camels may also face legal penalties for breaking the kingdom’s animal welfare laws.

Saudi officials say the massive contest is a tribute to the heritage of the region, which has used camels as a source of food and transportation for centuries.

“The camel is a symbol of Saudi Arabia. We used to preserve it out of necessity, now we preserve it as a pastime,” chief judge of the show, Fawzan al-Madi told Reuters.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch